Entertainment News

moe. to perform at the Outer Harbor concert series this summer

moe. will headline the July 7 show at the Lakeside Event Lawn in the outer harbor. Gates open at 6pm.
Credit: provided by Buffalo Waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-born band moe. will be performing at the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series this summer. 

moe. will headline the July 7 show at the Lakeside Event Lawn in the outer harbor. Gates open at 6pm.

Seneca Gaming club members can purchase presale tickets beginning at 12:00PM EST on Thursday, April 28 with an access code.  General ticket sales begin Friday, April 29 at 12:00PM.   General Admission tickets are $24.00 and VIP tickets are $49.00.  VIP tickets give fans access to the Honda VIP tent, preferred viewing area, and two complimentary drinks. 

You can purchase tickets at www.buffalowaterfront.com/concerts

moe. is the latest concert announcement for the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series.  Other concerts include T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, and Taking Back Sunday.

