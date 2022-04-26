moe. to perform at the Outer Harbor concert series this summer

moe. will headline the July 7 show at the Lakeside Event Lawn in the outer harbor. Gates open at 6pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo-born band moe. will be performing at the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series this summer.

moe. will headline the July 7 show at the Lakeside Event Lawn in the outer harbor. Gates open at 6pm.

Seneca Gaming club members can purchase presale tickets beginning at 12:00PM EST on Thursday, April 28 with an access code. General ticket sales begin Friday, April 29 at 12:00PM. General Admission tickets are $24.00 and VIP tickets are $49.00. VIP tickets give fans access to the Honda VIP tent, preferred viewing area, and two complimentary drinks.

You can purchase tickets at www.buffalowaterfront.com/concerts.