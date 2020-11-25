Kelly Clarkson uses 'steal' to save Buffalo native Cami Clune from elimination on 'The Voice'

Buffalo native Cami Clune is moving on to the next round of "The Voice."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was quite the knockout round on "The Voice" Tuesday night between Buffalo native Cami Clune and fellow member of Team Legend, John Holiday.

John Legend called the pair "phenomenal talents" saying both performances were flawless. The other coaches echoed these praises, complementing the talent of both singers.

When it came time for John Legend to pick a winner he selected Holiday to move onto the next round; however, Clune did not have to say her goodbyes just yet.

Kelly Clarkson used her final steal to save Clune from elimination.

"I would like to say thank you to John for screwing up, because you are awesome, and I cannot wait to go through songs with you," Clarkson said.

Clarkson went on to say, "I stole Cami because I think she's the dark horse right now, y'all. And I can't believe she was up to steal."

2 On Your Side spoke with Clune moments after that happened. Clune told us, "I never thought I would be this far, you know? I remember going to the blind audition thinking oh if I get one chair, and now I'm all the way here. Kelly used her block on me in the beginning and now she used her steal and it's just an honor to get this far."

So you can watch and vote for Clune when the live playoffs begin next Monday on Channel 2.