BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams is bringing "The Dark Matter Tour' to Buffalo this fall.

Williams will perform his comedy act at the KeyBank Center on October 7.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, June 14 at 10am EST. General sale to the public begins Friday, June 16 at 11am EST at ticketmaster.com, KeyBank Center Box Office or by phone at 716-855-4100.