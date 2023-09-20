Kane Brown to play KeyBank Center in April

Kane ​Brown will perform at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Singer Kane Brown will bring his 2024 'In the Air' to Buffalo this coming spring.

The five-time American Music Award winner and current CMA award nominee will start the 29-city tour in Pittsburgh.

Various artists will be performing along with Brown, including Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH, and RaeLynn.

Pre-sale for tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. through October 4. You can register now at kanebrownmusic.com .