Entertainment News

Kane Brown to play KeyBank Center in April

Kane ​Brown will perform at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kane Brown performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Singer Kane Brown will bring his 2024 'In the Air' to Buffalo this coming spring.  

Brown will perform at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024. 

The five-time American Music Award winner and current CMA award nominee will start the 29-city tour in Pittsburgh.

Various artists will be performing along with Brown, including Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH, and RaeLynn. 

Pre-sale for tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. through October 4.  You can register now at kanebrownmusic.com .

Tickets for the KeyBank Center pre-sale begins October 4 at 12 p.m. through 10 p.m. 

