Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.

They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO.

Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour.

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023” says Journey founder Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and Rockin’ good memories."

Journey Keyboardist Jonathan Cain says, “Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto. The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of “certain music” during “uncertain times”.

Citi credit card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. until October 20 at 10 p.m.