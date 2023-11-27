Jonas Brothers to preform at KeyBank Center November 27

The trio will perform at the KeyBank Center on November 27 as part of their Five Albums, One Night tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Buffalo.

According to the KeyBank Center website, tickets for this show are expected to be in high demand, and say the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best opportunity to get tickets. Tour organizers want to make sure tickets get into the hands of fans directly.

You can register for the Verified Fan presale beginning Monday, July 31 at 10pm EST. Fans that are selected will receive an access code to participate in the presale, which begins Thursday, August 3. There will be a limited number of general on sale tickets beginning Friday, August 4 at 10am EST. For more information: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers