Entertainment News

Jonas Brothers to preform at KeyBank Center November 27

The trio will perform at the KeyBank Center on November 27 as part of their Five Albums, One Night tour.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Ne

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Buffalo. 

The trio will perform at the KeyBank Center on November 27 as part of their Five Albums, One Night tour.

According to the KeyBank Center website, tickets for this show are expected to be in high demand, and say the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best opportunity to  get tickets. Tour organizers want to make sure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. 

You can register for the Verified Fan presale beginning Monday, July 31 at 10pm EST. Fans that are selected will receive an access code to participate in the presale, which begins Thursday, August 3.  There will be a limited number of general on sale tickets beginning Friday, August 4 at 10am EST.   For more information: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers

Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the...

Posted by Jonas Brothers on Thursday, July 27, 2023

