Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra to perform at Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra will be performing in Buffalo this summer at the Outer Harbor.

The concert will be part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series and take place Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

Special guest Middle Kids will also be performing.

Jimmy Eat World is celebrating three decades of music, which includes their hit "The Middle."

There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Seneca Gaming Club members, with access code, starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 14, and general public sale begins Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

Both VIP and General Admission tickets are available for this show and start at $24, plus fees. For more information: https://buffalowaterfront.com/events/jimmy-eat-world-manchester-orchestra

The Seneca Outer Harbor Concert Series already announced includes the BPO and The Strictly Hip and The Gaslight Anthem.