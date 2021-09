Tickets go on sale Monday, October 4 at 10 AM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Peanut, Walter and Bubba J. along with their alter ego Jeff Dunham and new puppet URL will take the stage at Buffalo's KeyBank Center early next year.

After putting his live show on hold due to COVID-19, Dunham and his cast of characters will bring the 'Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?' tour to the Queen City on February 23.