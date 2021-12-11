Jack White coming to Artpark in August 2022

Jack White will perform in Lewiston on August 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale on December 17.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Jack White is coming to Western New York next summer.

Artpark made the announcement Friday saying White will be making a stop in Lewiston in August as part of "The Supply Chain Issues Tour." The tour will not only feature performances in North America but will also have shows in Europe and the United Kingdom to celebrate the upcoming release of White's two new albums.

White will perform at Artpark's mainstage theatre on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. General admission is $45, while reserved seating is $85 to $115.

According to Artpark, this is a "phone-free show."

When concertgoers arrive at Artpark they will be required to put their phones in a lockable pouch, which can then be kept on their person for the rest of the night. Artpark recommends that concertgoers print their tickets or bring a physical ticket with them to make the process easier. It's also advised to bring a physical credit card in case there are cashless bars or merchandise sellers.

In case of an emergency, phones can be unlocked from the pouch in clearly-marked phone use areas. Click here to learn more.

Some other big artists expected to play next year at Artpark include Lake Street Dive, Bon Iver, Patti LaBelle, Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket, Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, and Earth, Wind & Fire. For more information about those concerts and how to purchase tickets, click here.