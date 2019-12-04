Gore, spatter, ichor, and goo drench Hellboy. Director Neil Marshall (Centurion, Doomsday) has helmed a high-budget gore-fest that suffers mightily in comparison to the two previous Hellboy films directed in far more introspective, funny and thoughtful fashion by the great director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water).

Now, if we consider this Hellboy on it's own merits (albeit there's few enough of them) they nearly drown in the lakes of blood and goo that overwhelm this production.

The film begins in sixth century England, a pretty crummy place and time in our reality, but even worse in this story due to the legions of dark and magical creatures that roam about. Here, Nimue, the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich, The Fifth Element, The Fourth Kind), is betrayed and dismembered by King Arthur (Mark Stanley, Dark River, Our Kind of Traitor) and the wizard Merlin (Brian Gleeson, Phantom Thread, Mother!) during some truce talks. Her disarticulated remains are boxed up separately and taken to be buried in the far corners of England, because of course she just won’t die and if all of her parts hold some kind of reunion, her evil powers will be restored.

Milla Jovovich as 'Nimue the Blood Queen' and Penelope Mitchell as 'Ganeida' in HELLBOY. Photo Credit: Mark Rogers.

Mark Rogers

We fast forward to the present day and join Hellboy (David Harbour, Suicide Squad, Black Mass) in Tijuana, where he’s searching for Esteban Ruiz (Mario de la Rosa, Until We Fall, Wild Oats), a fellow agent in the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who went missing after being dispatched to Mexico to root out some vampires. Hellboy finds him in a wrestling arena, converted from paranormal investigator to both a vampire and a luchador (a star of Lucha Libre, the Mexican version of professional wrestling), leaving the audience to contemplate which fate is worse. Hellboy really doesn't want to fight his friend, now going under the nom de vampiri as Camazotz, but the vampiric wrestler just won't listen. Reluctantly, Hellboy climbs into the ring and, after some kinetic wrestling and lame exposition, dispatches him. Saddened over the loss of his friend, Hellboy returns to B.P.R.D. headquarters, where his adoptive father Professor Trevor “Broom” Bruttenholm (Ian McShane, John Wick, Death Race) informs him that his next assignment is in England, where he’ll help out the Osiris Club (a British counterpart to the B.P.R.D.) in hunting down some giants that are plaguing the English countryside. . Before the hunt begins, the club’s resident seer, Lady Hatton (Sophie Okonedo, After Earth, Æon Flux), tells Hellboy about his true origin, how he escaped from Hell thanks to the efforts of a revenant Rasputin and a bunch of Nazi's back in the closing days of World War II. Professor Broom had in fact been dispatched to kill Hellboy, but elected not to, and raised the half-human half-demon as his son. These facts are at wild variance with what Professor Broom had always told him of his origin story, so Hellboy now feels hideously betrayed by the man he loved and trusted the most. Feeling betrayed, Hellboy heads out on the giant hunt, where he’s about to be betrayed yet again.

Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim, left), Hellboy (David Harbour, center) and Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane) in HELLBOY

Mark Rogers

Hellboy has a yeomanlike cast who contend with the less than optimal dialogue. Harbour, acting through what looks like pounds of prosthetic makeup can't quite manage sardonic but just comes off as grumpy. Jovovich has journeyman credits in this genre, but for many of the scenes in this film she doesn’t have all of her limbs about her. That makes her use of the TV remote control in one scene a little confusing but not very eerie. McShane does what he always does, playing the character he usually plays in typically reliable fashion. In fact, the efforts of the entire cast can best be described as earnest. That makes the interplay between the various characters passable, and sometimes even funny, but it’s just not enough to overcome the soulless script and the overuse of animated corpses, revenants, monsters and gallons and gallons of bodily fluids.

Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane), Hellboy (David Harbour), and Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim) in HELLBOY.] Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane), Hellboy (David Harbour), and Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim) in HELLBOY.

Mark Rogers

There are moments when Hellboy is likeable; like anytime Jovovich is on screen, but those moments aren’t frequent enough. While the special effects are phenomenal and stunning, they’re in service of a work that really misses the point of both its source material and its cinematic predecessors. Hellboy can only scare up 1 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn.

Hellboy is directed by Neil Marshall, stars David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, After Everything), Daniel Dae Kim (Allegiant, Insurgent), and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Idiocracy). It's rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language and runs 120 minutes.