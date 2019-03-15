It’s a tale as old as time. Terminally Ill boy meets terminally ill girl, and they fall in love in Five Feet Apart.

But is it a cliché-ridden tear-jerker or a genuinely moving romance?

Let’s talk about what this film isn’t. It’s not rife with romantic clichés. It’s not horribly manipulative, and it’s not … bad.

Hayley Lu Richardson in FIVE FEET APART

Alfonso Bresciani

This story of disease-crossed lovers coulda been…and I kinda expected it to be…romantic claptrap. I was wrong. Five Feet Apart is a genuinely moving and affecting story about these kids suffering from Cystic Fibrosis. It’s Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language, and suggestive material. I ended up liking this film to the tune of 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Oh, it’s not perfect, but it’s a good story about having to make choices in the face of a deadly disease. That story and the great performances won me over.

I confess I teared up a little at the end.

I’d been looking forward to Captive State a story about oppression at the hands of our Extra-terrestrial Alien Overlords and their human collaborators and the resistance.

John Goodman and Ashton Sanders in Captive State (2019)

© 2018 Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC.

Captive State doesn’t rely on expensive special effects, although it has a few. It has some very good performances from a great cast including John Goodman and Vera Farmiga. What it lacks is an entirely coherent script. The story is a bit tough to follow sometimes. Captive State is Rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, some sexual content, brief language, and drug material. I’m sad that I can’t give it more than 3 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. If dystopian sci-fi is your thing, you’ll probably like it.

I’m sure Wonder Park isn’t nausea-inducing, but it’s surely not terribly challenging material.

Wonder Park

© 2018 Paramount Animation, a Division of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

The animated kids' feature hasn’t exactly been a thrill ride for critics, but with a PG rating for some mild thematic elements and action, it’s probably family friendly enough.

Ruben Brant, Collector is a more adult animated feature.

Ruben Brandt, Collector (2018)

Sony Pictures Classics

It’s basically a caper flick about art theft. It’s Rated R for nude images and some violence.

Oh, and by the way, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is opening this weekend.

NANCY DREW AND THE HIDDEN STAIRCASE

© Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It’s Rated PG for peril, suggestive material, thematic elements and language, so it’s another family-friendly choice. It’s getting some nice critical buzz.

I really like Sophia Lillis's work in It, so this might we work a look-see.