Incredibles 2 opens this weekend and I’ll tell you right up front, the sequel lives up to its name…it’s pretty incredible.

After the events of the first movie, the Incredibles and Frozone still have to hide their super-powers, but a mega-wealthy fan wants to help them become legal again.

But, that billionaire wants to help them with all kinds of gadgets and technology, but wants Elastigirl to lead the way. That leaves Bob at home taking care of the kids and the increasingly powerful baby, Jack Jack.

A new villain, the Screenslayer, shows up.

Incredibles 2 is incredibly funny and action packed, with a great voice cast and all kinds of Easter eggs.

It’s also rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language so it’s pretty safe for the kids.

This is a 5 out of 5 boxes of popcorn film. You got to love everything about this. Yes, I’m gonna say it; incredible film.

Now, as if that wasn’t enough for your admission fee, Disney and Pixar also treat you too an animation short, Bao. It’s a cute story about a Chinese dumpling coming to life. It’s typically charming Pixar animation.

If you want a film about some adults whose development is arrested, you might like Tag.

It's about a group of friends have been playing the same game of tag for, well, decades.

One day, this game catches the attention of a Wall Street Journal reporter. Now, it seems to be a story about a bunch of imbeciles who never quite grew up and get together for one month every year to play tag.

And, that’s kinda the way it ends up.

Oh, it’s got a really good cast. How can you not love a movie that features both Isla Fisher and Rashida Jones?

This film about adults behaving badly can only tag 3 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Rated-R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity. It’s based on a true story. I don’t know about a lot of films based on an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Now, the real story is really a bit more heart-warming than what ends up on the screen, but audiences love pratfalls, even those the ones in this film would seem to be bone-crushing.

Oh, and four decades after the original hit theaters, a remade Superfly is in the cineplexes. Director X has turned in something critics are calling stylish and visually arresting, but short on substance.

It's rated-R for violence and language throughout, strong sexuality, nudity, and drug content. Director X mostly makes music videos, and apparently, it shows.

From the opposite end of the cultural spectrum comes yet another version of Anton Chekov’s, The Seagull. It’s got a great cast: Sursha Ronin, Annette Bening, and Elisabeth Moss. Does this great play, combined with a great cast, make for a great movie?

Critics are saying “not really.” It’s eated PG-13 for some mature, thematic elements, a scene of violence, drug use, and partial nudity. But if you’ve gotta get your Chekov on...

So, your choices are incredibly clear at the box office this weekend.

© 2018 WGRZ