So, it looks like some bad guys are out to kidnap a young girl from the mean streets of Mexico.

Or, maybe some good guys are out to kidnap a young girl from the mean streets of Mexico.

Let’s just say that in this film, the Good Guys are called upon to do some very bad things, but they sure seem happy about it.

See, the Mexican Drug Cartels have started smuggling something more profitable than drugs…they’re smuggling terrorists. So, our protagonists have to kidnap a middle school girl. It’s a complicated plan, but things go wrong and that girl becomes…well…expendable.

Along with all the backstabbing and moral conundrums, this film is bloody and violent and, well, grim. That’s why it’s rated-R for strong violence, bloody images, and language. It’s not as good as the first Sicario, but it’s still pretty good and deserves 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. If you can get past all the bloody violence, you’ll find a solid thriller with a great cast and a compelling story.

If you are in the mood for something a little lighter, Uncle Drew is hitting the theaters this weekend.

The film takes a character from a Pepsi commercial and tries to build a feature-length film.

It’s a tale as old as time. A basketball coach loses his star and has to turn to some geriatric players to save the day. Of course, they’ve come to play. So, has the very funny Tiffany Haddish.

Critics are clapping for the film, but not real loud. Uncle Drew does have a good cast and it’s full of sports cameos. It seems pretty amiable, but I don’t think it will be well represented come Oscar night. It’s rated PG-13 for suggestive material, language and brief nudity.

A much smaller film, Hearts Beat Loud is also opening this weekend, if you’ve just gotta see a PG 13 rom-com.

