Hunter Killer isn’t a terrible movie, it just struggles to be anything more the mediocre, even with a pretty good cast.

Hunter Killer is Rated R for violence and some language. It’s full of clichés, but it provides some good action sequences and an interesting, if implausible plot. The Hunt for Red October, it ain't. But it does manage to get up to a periscope depth of 3 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Oh, if you’re a fan of submarine films, it might be worth the time and money to see it.

The latest installment in the Johnny English Spy Film spoof, Johnny English Strikes Again, opened in Western New York this weekend.

If you’re a Rowan Atkinson fan, you might like this PG-rated film. It gets that rating for some action violence, rude humor, language and brief nudity. Critics are pretty much agreed that Johnny English strikes again just strikes out.

Pure Flix Entertainment is striking again this weekend with Indivisible, another one of their faith-based films. This one is the story of a battle-scarred Marine trying to save his marriage. It’s Rated PG-13 for some thematic material and war violence. Critics are not liking it much.

The critics, however, are really are liking Actor Jonah Hill’s directorial debut: Mid 90’s.

It’s a coming of age film, set in Los Angeles in the…you guessed it…mid 90’s about a young man hanging out with the skateboarding crowd. It’s Rated-R for pervasive language, sexual content, drug and alcohol use, some violent behavior/disturbing images - all involving minors.

