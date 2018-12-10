Claire Foy and Kyle Chandler square off as Janet Armstrong and Deke Slayton in one of the best scenes in First Man. That’s the story of how Neil Armstrong came to be the first man to set foot on the Moon.

As we all know, or at least should know, Neil Armstrong was the first man to reach the Moon back in 1969. Director Damien Chazelle shows us not only how that journey began, but what personal challenges and tragedy Armstrong and his family had to overcome.

While there are plenty of spaceflight scenes and action sequences, First Man spends a lot of time on Armstrong and his family. Ryan Gosling show us Armstrong as emotionally closed off, and Claire Foy shows his wife Janet as seething most of the time… and she’s got plenty to seethe about.

First Man is rated PG-13 for some thematic content involving peril, and brief strong language. The cinematography is a bit claustrophobic for such an epic story, but this is still a film worth seeing at 4 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. It’s a good and accurate telling of the story with much of the dramatic heft coming from the heroes, rather than the heroics.

Before you go, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to read up on Armstrong’s story because there are a lot of characters, and Chazelle doesn’t give the film goer a lot of help in figuring out who’s who.

I remember watching the moon landing on TV back in the summer of ’69 and seeing it again in this film really brought back and sharpened those memories.

Okay, a priest, a salesman and a lounge singer check into a hotel sounds like the set up for a bad joke, but it’s really the beginning of Bad Times at the El Royale.

Full of mysteries and exposed lies and revealed secrets, and gunplay.

Bad Times at the El Royale makes for a great time at the cineplex. It’s got a lot of surprises and twists and turns and a great cast…not to mention a great soundtrack.

Director Drew Goddard helms this thriller. It’s rated R for strong violence, language, some drug content and brief nudity. They’re not kidding about the violence. It’s worth 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. If you are in the mood for a great thriller, this is the film.

Drew Goddard directed one of my favorite horror films of all time, The Cabin in the Woods.

Speaking of Horror, Halloween isn’t too far away and Slappy the Evil ventriloquist dummy is back.

Yeah, Goosebumps 2 Haunted Halloween is nothing if not self-referential.

This sequel to the first Goosebumps movie isn’t as good, but it’s for the younger crowd. It’s not too scary and has a pretty good cast. It’s rated PG so it’s inoffensive and it’s only 90 minutes so it’s not interminable. I found it to be worth 3 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Jack Black doesn’t show up until close to the end, and his talents are largely wasted. Take the kids.

Then you can reward yourself with some more adult fare. Colette is opening in Western New York this weekend. Kiera Knightly leads the cast in this biopic about the famous French novelist. It’s Rated R for some sexuality/nudity Critics are really liking it, and Knightly is always good.

So, First Man is the most important film this weekend, but Bad Times at the El Royale is hands down the most entertaining,

