BUFFALO, N.Y. — There’s not much to fight about in Fighting with My Family.

You can fight about whether or not professional wrestling is a sport or just a crude form of folk theatre with lots of fake fighting.

Florence Pugh stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

But, Fighting with My Family isn’t fake. It’s the real thing, it’s based a real story, and it’s a sports comedy that has real heart, soul and The Rock.

Fighting with my Family is rated PG-13 for crude and sexual material, language throughout, some violence and drug content. Look, this film isn’t so much about wrestling as it is about family. I think it’s a must see and worth 4 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Oh, and it demonstrates that Dwayne Johnson can actually act, as long as he’s playing Dwayne Johnson.

Look, I’m not a huge fan of professional wrestling, but I am a fan of films that tell a compelling and moving story. Fighting with my Family is just that.

With a PG -13 Rating, Fighting with My Family might not be considered a family film.

So, With a PG Rating, Dreamworks Animation has released the third How to Train Your Dragon film.

Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)

DreamWorks Animation

In The Hidden World, Hiccup must lead his Village to defend the dragons against a fearsome dragon hunter.

This kind of film, a trilogy conclusion that’s every bit as good as the first two, is kind of rare. The animation is very good. It’s emotionally affecting and kinda sweet and worth 4 out of 5 popcorn boxes. It’s Rated PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor, so it’s probably a good candidate for a family film outing.

Pastor Baker (Mario Van Peebles) and Louise (Frances Fisher) after church in RUN THE RACE--in theaters February 22, 2019. (2019 RTR Movie Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

2019 RTR Movie Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

If animation isn’t your thing, Run the Race is out this weekend. It’s produced by Tim Tebow and his brother. It’s a faith-based story about high school sports. So far, it’s pretty much flown under the critical radar. As for this critic, I’ve got other films I wanna see more; a lot more.

One of those films is Never Look Away.

Tom Schilling in Werk ohne Autor (Never Look Away) (2018)

Sony Pictures Classics

It’s a German film, a story about art and love and trauma set mostly in Cold War Era East Germany. It’s Rated R for graphic nudity, sexuality, and brief violent images. It’s subtitled, so be prepared to get your reading on. It’s worth the effort, cause it’s been nominated for Best Foreign Language film for this year’s Oscars.