The Chicks announce world tour for 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country music group The Chicks is headed back out on tour in 2023.
The Chicks announced Tuesday their world tour will kick off their tour in Los Angeles with Willie Nelson.
While they don't have Western New York on their schedule, they will still be playing close by.
The Chicks will perform in Canandaigua at the CMAC with Ben Harper on August 11. Tickets for this show will go on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10am EST.
In September, they will be in Toronto performing at the Scotiabank Arena with Maren Morris on September 18. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am EST.
For more information on how to purchase tickets: https://thechicks.com/tour