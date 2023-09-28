x
Disney Princess - The Concert to perform at Shae's this April

Disney Princess - The Concert starts its 2024 North American tour this spring
Credit: Shea's
Shea's theater in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Time to polish your tiara. 

The Disney Princess- The Concert  2024 tour which will come to Shea's Performing Arts Center on April 20.

The Broadway cast will perform in 39 cities starting March 5 where they will kick things off in Memphis, TN and end in Buffalo, NY. Each show holds 30 of the iconic Disney songs from the original films such as The Little Mermaid to newer releases like Frozen.

Fans are welcome to come enjoy the show dressed up in their favorite Disney Princess costumes.

Disney Concerts has produced shows like the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29th at 10 am at Shaes.org.

Credit: Shea's Performing Arts Center

    

