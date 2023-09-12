x
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Buffalo in 2024

Dunham will bring his cast of characters on the second leg of their 2023-2024 tour, Still Not Canceled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Jeff Dunham will bring his show to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on January 10, 2024. 

Dunham, who has an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," is a comedic ventriloquist and will bring his cast of characters on the second leg of their 2023-2024 tour, Still Not Canceled. 

A KeyBank Center venue presale will be held Friday, September 15 at 10 AM (EST) through Sunday, September 17 at 11:59 PM (EST). Tickets will go on sale to the general public September 18 at t www.jeffdunham.com.

Credit: Jeff Dunham Tour -- Facebook

To learn more visit www.jeffdunham.com

