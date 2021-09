The comedian and host of The Daily Show is bringing his 'Back to Abnormal World Tour' to the KeyBank Center on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is bringing his performance back to Buffalo.

The comedian and host of The Daily Show is bringing his 'Back to Abnormal World Tour' to the KeyBank Center on Saturday, February 19, 2022.