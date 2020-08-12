Buffalo's Cami Clune needs WNY's help to move on to 'The Voice' finale

Cami Clune needs Western New York's help to make it to next week's finals and there are three ways you can vote.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you missed her performance Monday night on "The Voice," Buffalo's own Cami Clune showed the country why she earned her spot in the top nine.

Her performance got her some pretty high praises from the judges, including her coach Kelly Clarkson who saved Clune from elimination last week.

"You have this beautiful way of telling a story unlike any other vocalists I've really heard," Clarkson said. "You do sound like an angel, but you also sound like an angel that's like been through a lot. And those are the most believable singers."

Now Clune needs Western New York's help to make it to next week's finals and there are three ways you can vote.

The first being "The Voice" official website. Once you're there, you'll need to register your email address, and you'll be able to vote 10 times. And you can cast all of them for the same contestant if you so choose.

The second way you can vote is through the official Voice app where you can vote for Clune and play along live during the show.

The last way you can vote is with your Google Home device. All you have to say is "Hey Google, vote for 'The Voice.'" Then it will prompt you to name the singer you want to vote for.

Let the voting begin! 🙌



Voting is officially open: https://t.co/dAfL8zzXet pic.twitter.com/fLZHVkIVgR — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 8, 2020

Voting closes at 7 a.m. Tuesday and we'll find out if Clune made it to the finals Tuesday at 8 p.m., on NBC and Channel 2.