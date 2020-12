You can watch "The Voice" finale Monday night on NBC and Channel 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Cami Clune made her last debut on "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Clune made it to the live semi-finals representing team Kelly Clarkson; however, she did not get enough votes to move on to the next round.

Clune had the chance to make the finale during the live save Tuesday night, but in the end Ian Flanigan from team Blake Shelton was selected to move on to the next round.