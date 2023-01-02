Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform in Buffalo June 13

Bryan Adams will be joined by legendary rock band Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bryan Adams is bringing his 2023 'Happy It Hurts Tour' to the KeyBank Center June 13.

Buffalo is one of 26 stops on the tour.

Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' album, which was released last year, was nominated for Best Rock Performance for the 2023 Grammy awards.

His songwriting has awarded him with three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award and 20 Juno awards.

He will be joined by legendary rock band Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Joan Jett formed the band the Blackhearts in 1979. They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.