Brooks and Dunn coming to Buffalo May 13

Their show will open with Scotty McCreery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Country music duo Brooks and Dunn is coming to Buffalo.

The band will perform their REBOOT 2023 tour at the Keybank Center on Saturday, May 13.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Their show will open with Scotty McCreery.

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”