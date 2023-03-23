Borderland Festival adding 3rd day

The festival, which takes place at Knox Farm State Park, will return for its fifth year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local festival is announcing part of its line-up for this year and that the festival is getting longer.

On Thursday, Borderland Festival announced it will be returning for a fifth year. This year, an extra day of music will be included. A total of 20 bands on two stages will perform in 2023.

Goose, a popular band on the festival circuit, will take the stage as the headliner on Friday, Sept. 15 on the new first day of the festival.

Saturday will feature Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB from the jamband Phish. Local favorite, moe. will close out the weekend.

The festival features a mix of rock, country and American music. The line-up also includes Dawes, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sammy Rae & Friends, Neal Francis, Mighty Poplar, The 502s, Krasno/Moore Project and other local bands.

The full line-up will be announced in the next few months.

Another addition this year is the "Anyday" ticket, which fans can use to choose the day they would like to attend.

In addition to music there will be axe throwing, a Kidsland, chefs and food trucks, as well as local beer, wine and spirts.