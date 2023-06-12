Rapper Boogie Wit da Hoodie show set for Outer Harbor

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum star. Their 2016 hit, 'Still Think About You' put them on the rap scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will perform at the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Friday, August 4.

The show will be held at the Lakeside Event Lawn presented by Upstate Honda Dealers.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum star. Their 2016 hit, 'Still Think About You' put them on the rap scene.

Presale begins Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. EST. General sale begins Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. EST. There will be VIP ticket packages available and meet & greet options are also available in addition to general admission tickets.