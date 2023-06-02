x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

Beyoncé, Jay-Z just set California record by paying $200M for new home

The billionaire power couple now own the second most expensive home in the U.S.
Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere in London on July 14, 2019. Beyonce received nine Grammy nominations Tuesday, making her tied – with her husband Jay-Z – as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 5. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON — Houston native Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z recently dropped $200 million for the most expensive home ever sold in California, according to reports. The beachfront Malibu property is the second priciest home in the United States. 

The power couple and music megastars paid cash for the 30,000-square-foot concrete home designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, TMZ reported. It sits on eight acres along the Pacific Coast Highway and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The previous owners were art collectors William and Maria Bell, who commissioned it in 1990, according to loveproperty.com. The modern mansion took 15 years to complete. 

Credit: Google Earth

Since their 2008 marriage, Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans. Some of those properties have since been sold.

While California has 10 of the 20 most U.S. expensive property sales ever, according to Miller Samuel appraisals, the top spot belongs to New York. In 2019, a penthouse on Central Park South in Manhattan sold for a whopping $238 million. 

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Bill would mandate state Athletic Commission to review Pro Wrestling regulations

Before You Leave, Check This Out