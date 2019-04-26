BUFFALO, N.Y. — A trip to your local cineplex to see Avengers: Engame is not an excursion to be taken lightly. Afterall, to paraphrase a line from another cinematic saga, "One does not just walk into an Avengers finale." You should prepare carefully. Do not plan on any restroom breaks, for the three-hour film really doesn’t have any spots where you can duck out and not miss something significant. Do not plan on being able converse with your fellow film-goers, for the film is very densely plotted and things quickly develop where you must pay careful and rapt attention to the dialogue and the on-screen goings-on or you will be lost; utterly lost. Also, you may want to review, in one form or other, the other films in the Avengers franchise, in fact, in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) panoply, because there are many and varied references to that background material that you will want to be prepared for. Be prepared to laugh, because there are parts of the film that are downright funny and, lastly, be prepared to cry (if you have a heart and any emotional investment in the MCU) because there are some developments that are profoundly and genuinely sad.

The story begins a few weeks after the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos (Brolin, Inherent Vice, True Grit) wiped out half of all life across the universe. Tony Stark (Downey, Jr., The Judge, Chef) and Nebula (Gillan, The Circle, The Big Short) are stranded in deep space and the oxygen is running out.

But, just when it looks like Tony Stark will become the late Tony Stark, Carol Danvers (Larson, Trainwreck, The Glass Castle) in the form of Captain Marvel shows up and rescues Stark and Nebula. They return to Earth, gather Thor (Hemsworth, The Huntsman: Winter's War, 12 Strong), Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Johansson, Ghost in the Shell, Lucy) and some of the other remaining Avengers and track down Thanos to a distant, uninhabited world where he’s destroyed the Infinity Stones, so they can’t be used to undo the destruction he has wrought. Enraged, Thor cuts his head off, and they return to Earth.

Five years later, the world is recovering, sort of. Stark has married Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow, Contagion, Country Strong) and they have a daughter. Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Renner, Tag, Wind River), has become a vigilante in Japan, hunting down the Yakuza.

Thor and the rest of the Asgardian survivors have found a home in Norway, but The God of Thunder has given himself over to drink. Romanoff is at Avengers Headquarters along with Steve Rogers / Captain America (Evans, Gifted, Snowpiercer), and they’re just trying to hold everything together.

Still, Black Widow finds time to go to Tokyo and try to get Hawkeye to forego his yakuza killing ways and come back to Avengers headquarters. Elsewhere, a rat poking around an old storage locker releases Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Rudd, This is the End, Wanderlust) from the Quantum Realm where the past five years seemed like 5 hours. He goes to Avengers headquarters with the beginnings of a plan to use the Quantum Realm to go back in time and keep Thanos from using the Infinity Stones to begin with.

The above is by no means a complete synopsis. In fact, it’s doesn’t cover the first half hour of this dark, yet funny, jam-packed, action filled and emotionally engaging film. Avengers: Endgame is in so many ways an evocative film, far deeper than its comic-book roots would predict. It is a demanding film, and it is simply not, by any stretch of the imagination, to serve as an introduction to the franchise. Newbies will be lost, pure and simple. However, for long-time fans and devotees of these films, and the MCU that spawned them, Avengers: Endgame does just about everything right. Lightweight thespians are not cast in these roles, and it shows. The performances are at the least very good and at best, stellar. Even the primary antagonist, Thanos, is played with enough depth and nuance where the character is not completely without sympathy. In this realm of the fantastic, the performances, and the convincing and amazing special effects allow the film goer to utterly suspend disbelief. Incredible art direction, astonishing special effects, a great, uplifting and yet heart-wrenching story all conspire to bring us wildly entertaining, epochal film that caps, at least in part, this amazing franchise. Now, the concerned MCU fan might well ask, "Is this the last Avengers Film?" The financial and artistic success of this franchise probably dictates that there are still more stories from the MCU destined for the big screen, and likely big profits. We may await those, like, for instance, the upcoming Spiderman: Far From Home is due out later this year. The IMDb reports that a third Guardians of the Galaxy film may be in the offing in 2022. But, until then, we have Avengers: Endgame and it easily achieves 5 out of 5 stars.