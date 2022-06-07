Are CDs making a comeback?

For the first time in nearly two decades, CDs saw an increase in sales. Over 46.6 million CDs were shipped around the country last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are your old CDs ready to be dusted off?

Still, it's far from the compact disc's selling peak. Last year, CDs only made up about 4% of total music revenue.

Despite that, experts say the increase in sales is primarily due to mega-artists like Adele and BTS releasing new albums.

Music experts also think more people see CDs as memorabilia, rather than just a way to play music.

So, how can you get back into the CD game?

For most albums, you'll still be able to pick them up at Target or Walmart.