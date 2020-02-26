BUFFALO, N.Y. — Adam Sandler is bringing his 100% Fresher tour to Buffalo.

The actor, comedian, songwriter and film producer will perform at the KeyBank Center April 25 with a surprise special guest.

Sandler, who is an SNL alum, recently starred in the movie "Uncut Gems."

Tickets go on sale February 28 at noon. Ticket prices range from $59.50 - $175.00.

Tickets can be purchased through KeyBank Center Box Office, www.LiveNation.com,, tickets.com or call 888-223-6000.

