Actress, Buffalo native Christine Baranski shows her support for the Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Actress, and Buffalo native, Christine Baranski showed her support for the Buffalo Bills during a guest appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

Baranski, who was raised in Cheektowaga and attended Villa Maria Academy, was asked by Colbert how much 'Buffalo girl' is left in her.

Baranski replied, "You know, everybody thinks this is, you know, this sophisticated lady, this New York-type, these characters I play, they think that's me. They should be in a room alone with me when I watch the Buffalo Bills.

"It is loud, loud. It is a great season, and growing up in Buffalo, you have to understand, we lived through four consecutive Super Bowl losses. So, I have a t-shirt that says, 'Buffalo, a drinking town with a football problem'.

Baranski pointed out the team is having a great year and that the fans are survivors for enduring sub-zero temps for last week's win against the Patriots.

"This year, they're having a great year, and you know, there was that wild card game... they beat New England, she says. I mean, these are people who will sit in the stands for hours in sub-zero temperatures. So, if you're from Buffalo, you know you are a survivor, you know how to endure."

Baranski has starred in several television series and movies, including The Gilded Age, Fancy Nancy, the Good Wife, the Good Fight, Mamma Mia, The Big Bang Theory, Bad Moms, Cybill and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.