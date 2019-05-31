BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's something this reviewer didn't know: Taron Edgerton (Kingsmen, Robin Hood) can sing! He dances, too, playing Elton John in Rocketman, a film rocketing into Western New York cineplexes this weekend.

The film is impressive and Taron Edgerton is charming as Elton John. Rocketman slides effortlessly between biopic and rock and roll fantasy, with Edgerton’s energetic and authentic performance being the film’s lynchpin.

Taron Edgerton as Elton John in Rocketman (2019)

Paramount Pictures

Rocketman is rated R for language throughout, some drug use and sexual content. It takes a pretty unflinching look at the singer’s demons. This reviewer was also surprised by Bryce Dallas Howard's (The Lady in the Water, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) turn as the singers somewhat distant and uncaring mother.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Sheila Eileen in Rocketman (2019)

Paramount Pictures

This film, with it's varied and energetic dance numbers, Edgerton's singing and portrayal of the charismatic singer is worth 4 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. The music alone is worth the price of admission (what with Edgerton doing his own singing), and this film offers so much more. Go see this movie. Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) and runs just a smidge over two hours. It’s gonna be a long, long time before we see another rock biopic like this.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Warner Bros

We could have waited a long, long time for another Godzilla flick, but the latest one opened this weekend. This reviewer loves the original Godzilla movies. The charm of the practical special effects, an actor in a rubber Godzilla suit stomping about a balsa wood miniature Tokyo shows a fanatical devotion to imaginative story-telling. Those movies may have sometimes been unintentionally hilarious, they were also earnest; campy, but earnest (the campiness was unintentional, but all true campiness is). Now, in the 21st century, special effects wizardry elevates these creatures to a far greater degree of believability. In the case instant, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, to call the resultant vision stunning and beautiful is no stretch. The images on the screen are nothing short of gorgeous, at least to the eye of a monster-film fan. How sad it is, though, that Godzilla: King of the Monsters has the look and cast and pedigree of something that should be epic but can barely achieve mediocrity.

It’s been five years since the events of 2014’s Godzilla. Monarch, a crypto-zoological organization has been working to track down and study Titans; the various giant monsters that are mostly hibernating now, but once held sway as gods.

(L-R) Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of Monsters

Warner Bros

Paleobiologist Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga, Captive State, The Commuter) and her daughter, Madison (Millie Bobby Brown, TV’s Stranger Things and Modern Family) live at a secret Monarch facility in China where they witness the birth of a giant Titan larva named “Mothra.” See, back during the 2014 incident with Godzilla in San Francisco, Emma’s son, Andrew, was killed. She’s since then thrown herself into her work, but the tragedy caused the divorce between her and her husband, Mark (Kyle Chandler, First Man, Game Night). Daughter Madison’s relationship with her father is now distant. So, Emma’s been working on a device called the Orca, which uses sound to calm and control the Titans, and it seemed to work with Mothra. Unfortunately, just as Emma and Madison were getting to know the Titan, an armed squad of eco-terrorists let by Alan Jonah (Charles Dance, The Imitation Game, Child 44). Mothra escapes, Emma and Madison are taken hostage and swept away to another secret Monarch facility in the Antarctic, where another Titan, a three headed one named Monster Zero, is frozen in ice. Jonah wants to free him and all the other trapped Titans, so they can wreak havoc around the world, putting an end to humankinds’ ecological depredations. But the folks at Monarch believe that at least one Titan, Godzilla, and maybe others, are actually allies of humankind, and might be enlisted in the fight. Whether or not the filmgoer finds this premise to be believable or logical or even bemusing, it is a great premise for a film filled with monster battling monster, with an occasional assist from humans when they not frantically scrambling to avoid being trampled.

There are some phenomenal things about this film. First up, the film’s look is mostly done in blues and grays and blacks and shadows. The result is visually graceful and provides a nice, albeit muted backdrop for the amazing special effects. There is a scene where Mothra unfurls her wings for the first time and it is nothing short of gorgeous.

The cast is also impressive, even in the smaller roles, with the likes of Bradley Whitford (The Cabin in the Woods, Get Out), Farmiga, Dance, Brown, David Strathairn (Good Night and Good Luck) and a favorite of this reviewer, Sally Hawkins, (The Shape of Water, Maudie).

Sally Hawkins and Ken Watanabe in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros

So, given the above, it is a crying shame; a tragedy, even, that with that look and that cast that Godzilla: King of the Monsters is such a weak addition to the genre. It all comes down to story. The one this film tells violates even the loose logic required in a Monster Movie. Now, the film goer for this kind of film will have to be prepared to suspend their disbelief to the degree that you can buy the idea of a giant, three headed lizard stomping around destroying stuff until challenged by another giant lizard. That’s certainly a hurdle the fan can overcome, but there are so many plot inconsistencies and logical holes and so much preposterousness (and in this giant lizard context, preposterousness is a strong word) that the special effects, visual imagination and great performances are utterly undermined. Therefore Godzilla: King of the Monsters fails. It’s not a complete and abject failure. The film looks good. The various battles are intriguing, although sometimes a bit hard to follow. There’s even some risible dialogue here and there; gems studded in among the overall slop. Still, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, even with help from Mothra, Ghidorah, Rodan and quite a few others, can’t achieve more than two and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus) and runs 131 minutes.

Now, horror fans have an interesting opportunity at the theatre. Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures plays Ma, a woman who is apparently a world-class enabler of Teenage bad behavior with a really creepy, controlling side.

Octavia Spencer in Ma (2019)

Universal Pictures / Blumhouse

Ma is rated R for violent/disturbing material, language throughout, sexual content, and for teen drug and alcohol use Why groundbreaking award-winning actress like Octavia Spencer is showing up in a Blumhouse bloodbath is beyond this reviewer. Out there in the critic-verse it's getting a little bit of love and Spencer is always worth watching, So, Ma is on my must-see list.

So, a rock biopic, a mess of a monster movie, and a horror film with an a-list lead. It's a great weekend for you all to go 2 the Movies.