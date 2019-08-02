BUFFALO, N.Y. — Liam Neeson demonstrates a particular set of skills in Cold Pursuit.

Liam Neeson stars as ’Nels Coxman’ in COLD PURSUIT.

Doane Gregory

It's a remake of a Norwegian film from a couple of years ago, but let's try to judge it on its own merits.

Neeson plays a Colorado snow plow driver trying to get to the bottom of his son’s murder, and is killing his way up the criminal food chain.

Cold Pursuit is, at heart, a comedy, a dark and sad and violent comedy, but a comedy nonetheless. It’s Rated-R for strong violence, drug material, and some language including sexual references. As far as I’m concerned It’s a pretty entertaining film that chases down 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. It’s good, not as good as the original called In Order of Disappearance.

You should see them both. Not much changed with regard to the plot, the story basically was just transplanted.

if you want a comedy that doesn’t have a lot of murder and gun play, What Men Want opens this weekend, and it's a remake, too, sorta.

Thanks to some laced Jasmine tea and a hit on the head, the film's central character can now hear what men are thinking. Comedy ensues.

Taraji P. Henson in What Men Want (2019)

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

Taraji P. Henson is the best thing about What Men Want. She’s a great comic actor. The film is utterly predictable, but it’s very funny and just ‘cause you know where you’re going doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the ride. I did, to the tune of 3 and a half out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Oh, by the way, this is no family film. It’s Rated-R for language and sexual content throughout, and some drug material. It’s also loaded with sports cameos.

Our next film might have been called, What Bricks Want.

(L-R) Unikitty (ALISON BRIE), Benny (CHARLIE DAY), President Business (WILL FERRELL), MetalBeard (NICK OFFERMAN), Emmet (CHRIS PRATT), Lucy/Wyldstyle (ELIZABETH BANKS) and Batman (WILL ARNETT) in a scene from the animated adventure "The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part," from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Courtesy of Warner Bros

Just about Everything IS Awesome about the The Lego Movie 2, the Second Part.

It’s family friendly and Rated-PG for some rude humor, but loaded with enough stuff to keep the adults thoroughly entertained…to the tune of 4 and a half out of 5 popcorn boxes. Take the kids.

Speaking of kids, there's an evil one in The Prodigy. .

Jackson Robert Scott, Taylor Schilling and Colm Feore star in THE PRODIGY

Photo credit: Rafy / Orion Pictures

Rated-R for violence, disturbing and bloody images, a sexual reference and brief graphic nudity. It’s a straight up horror film that critics are greeting with a resounding meh.

Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio, Daniela Demesa, Diego Cortina Autrey, and Carlos Peralta in Roma (2018)

Courtesy: Netflix

The critical reaction has been exactly the opposite for Roma. This film has been cluttering up all the awards shows and deservedly so. The consensus is that it’s a great film by a great director. It’s Rated-R for graphic nudity, some disturbing images, and language. It’s been out on Netflix, but this is your chance to see it on the big screen here in Western New York.

So, probably the best bet for the family this weekend is The Lego Movie 2.