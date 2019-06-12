BUFFALO, N.Y. — The legal thriller Dark Waters opens in Western New York this weekend, and it’s thrilling enough.

It has some outstanding performances, a couple of them heart-wrenching. It’s a mostly true story of corporate awfulness and the battle against it.

Dark Waters is tragic and compelling, but it also is a bit slow in spots, and the message gets slightly obscured by all of that. Still, it’s easily worth 4 out of 5 boxes of popcorn a real-life drama worth of your time. Dark Waters is rated PG-13 for thematic content, some disturbing images, and strong language.

It stars Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman.

Dark Waters is directed by Todd Haynes and runs 126 minutes.

If you are looking for something more thrilling and - well - elevating, you might consider The Aeronauts.

Felicity Jones in THE AERONAUTS

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne are slipping the surly bonds of earth in this straight up “inspired by a true story” adventure flick. Jones and Redmayne are charming together. The critic-verse seems to be taken with it. It’s Rated PG-13 for some peril and thematic elements. It's directed by Tom Harper and runs 100 minutes.

Now, if you’re a fan of the LEGO movies, here’s something you may wanna just flat out avoid.

Daniel Radcliffe and Anya Taylor-Joy in Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

STX Entertainment

Playmobil: the Movie sure seems awfully derivative. It’s getting critical slams right and left. It’s got a decent cast, though. It’s Rated-PG for action/peril and some language.

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Azhy Robertson in Marriage Story (2019)

Netflix

And Netflix has released the R-rated Marriage Story into the cineplexes. It’s got a great cast, and the critics are liking it. After all, it's directed by Noah Baumbach.

I'm Larry Haneberg, and I'm taking you 2 The Movies.

