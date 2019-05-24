BUFFALO, N.Y. — At first blush, it may seem like Disney is cannibalizing its own animated heritage with the creation of live-action remakes like Dumbo, The Lion King and, in the case instant, Aladdin. One of the reasons that a studio would make an animated film, aside from the artistry and charm of such an endeavor, is that pen and ink (or later, pixels and computer power) were the best way to portray some of these fantastic stories. Live action special effects were expensive and, until relatively recently, lacked a certain fidelity. So, animation was the best way to visually, at least, tell the story. Oh, there are many other reasons for a filmmaker to choose animation, and, this reviewer hopes, that there always will be. He aesthetically quails at the idea of a live-action version of Minions (2015), for instance.

Something ineffable would be lost in that translation. However, it is reasonable that a filmmaker would look at the animated version of Aladdin from 1994 and (Robin Williams’s brilliant vocal performance notwithstanding) see where, in this golden age of special effects, a live-action version, aided by powerful and creative special effects wizards, might – just might – be a worthy addition to the Disney oeuvre. Throw into the mix some good, some brilliant, casting choices and you have this live-action Aladdin.

Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019)

Disney Enterprises

Here's a brilliant casting choice, right there. The Pink Power Ranger turned Princess!

Based on the folktale from One Thousand and One Nights, Aladdin is a story of ambition that turns into a fairy-tale romance. See, Aladdin (Massoud, Run This Town, Let’s Rap) is a charming thief and beggar who becomes smitten with Agrabah’s beautiful Princess Jasmine (Scott, Power Rangers, The 33) after a chance encounter with her on the streets. The Princess was traveling incognito, having escaped her palace guards, weary of the enforced seclusion her father, The Sultan (Negahban, American Assassin, 12 Strong), has imposed upon her. And she wants to see how her subjects are doing these days. The answer: not all that well.

Navid Negahban as the Sultan and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019)

Disney Enterprises

The Sultan wants to keep his daughter close to home, but she's woke as to conditions in the Kingdom.

Resolved to see The Princess again, Aladdin sneaks into the palace, where he’s captured by the guards and delivered to The Sultan’s Grand Vizier, Jafar (Kenzari, The Promise, The Angel). Jafar has use for Aladdin. He needs a “diamond in the rough” to descend into The Cave of Wonders past its supernatural guardian and retrieve a magic oil lamp. Jafar doesn’t tell Aladdin, but the lamp, of course, imprisons a near omnipotent Jinn or Genie (Smith, After Earth, Hancock), who will grant three wishes to whoever rubs the lamp. Well, Jafar’s plan goes horribly sideways, and Aladdin ends up trapped in the cave with the lamp.

Marwan Kenzari as Jafar in Aladdin (2019)

Disney Enterprises

(Never trust a Grand Vizier with a cobra staff.)

Jafar leaves Aladdin for dead and heads back home. Aladdin rubs the lamp; the Genie appears and explains the rules of the three wishes. The Genie realizes Aladdin isn’t like the other masters he’s had over the millennia after Aladdin tricks him into magically getting them out of the cave without expending a wish. Afterward, Aladdin and the Genie discuss what Aladdin really thinks he wants, which is to become a Prince so that he might woo and wed Princess Jasmine, for she is forbidden by law from marrying a commoner.

Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Aladdin (2019)

Photo Credit: Daniel Smith - © 2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved..

Well, at least he's an uncommon thief.

The foregoing plot setup was probably unnecessary for anyone who hasn’t lived under a rock for most of their lives. So, suffice it to say that all of this is done with the help of a hilarious take on The Genie by Smith (with nice references to the portrayal by the, a nice job of portraying Aladdin by Massoud, a charming and powerful take on Princess Jasmine by Scott, and some incredible musical numbers.

Will Smith in Aladdin (2019)

Disney Enterprises

Smith must be thinking, "This ain't Philadelphia."

Those numbers, by the way, have some incredibly imaginative choreography and freshened versions of the music and lyrics for which Disney is justly famed.

Aladdin is, put simply, a greatly entertaining film. It gets a little intense, here and there, and the Jafar character is changed a little and Iago, Jafar’s scarlet macaw, is voiced by Alan Tudyk (Serenity, Deadpool 2) instead of Gilbert Gottfried, who’s voiced that character in every other Disney iteration of Aladdin. This reviewer admires this film. It set out to re-do the story with live action and preserves what was best about the animated version while adding some new nuances and throwing in an update here and there. It succeeded in that, and that earns it 5 out of 5 stars.

Awaiting this film, this reviewer honestly thought Guy Ritchie (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) may not have been the best choice for director, but he really pulled it off. Take the kids.

Guy Ritchie, Numan Acar, Nasim Pedrad, Marwan Kenzari, and Naomi Scott in Aladdin (2019)

Disney Enterprises

Perhaps they're all watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reruns.

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen. It's rated PG for some action/peril and runs 128 minutes.

You may not want to take the kids to our next film, ‘cause, well, it’s definitely NOT a Disney flick.

Elizabeth Banks as Tori Breyer in BRIGHTBURN (2019)

© 2018 - Sony Pictures Entertainment

This mom wanna-be (Elizabeth Banks, The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect) just found an interstellar infant in a crashed space ship and make the wise decision to keep it as her own. After all, it worked out for that nice Kent couple over in Smallville.

Well, in Brightburn, it doesn't work out so nicely for the adoptive mom and dad and quite a few other folks as well in the eponymous community they live in. Brendon Breyer (Jackson A. Dunn, Avengers: Endgame, The Scent of Rain and Lightning) at ten years old starts turning into an angry, surly preteen. Finding out his origin story is a lie doesn't help Brendon adjust. Oh, he gets rejected by his crush, Caitlyn (Emmie Hunter, Forever my Girl) as well. That doesn't improve his attitude any.

Jackson A. Dunn as Brandon Breyer in Brightburn (2019)

Sony Pictures

See, he's a nice boy. You can always tell by the red glowing eyes.

This reviewer loves this kind of premise where the filmmakers do a bit of archetypal deconstruction. Throw in Elizabeth Banks as the adoptive mom, and Brightburn murders its way to 3 out of 5 boxes of popcorn. Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky (Guardians of the Galaxy), rated R for horror violence/bloody images, and language and runs 91 minutes. It’s not for the squeamish.

Both Aladdin and Brightburn are based on much older stories, but our next film tells a tale that’s much more modern.

Booksmart is Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut. She’s assembled a great cast for this coming-of-age comedy.

Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein with director Olivia Wilde on the set of her directorial debut, BOOKSMART, an Annapurna Pictures release.

Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

Director Wilde seems to be having a lot of fun for her first time helming a film.

Be advised that Booksmart rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking - all involving teens.

Nico Hiraga stars as Tanner in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, BOOKSMART, an Annapurna Pictures release.

Francois Duhamel / Annapurna Pictures

Booksmart is also getting almost unconditional critical love. This reviewer plans to see if he loves it too. Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever (The Front Runner, Detroit), Beanie Feldstein (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Jessica Williams (Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Corporate Animals), Will Forte (Good Boys, A Futile and Stupid Gesture), Lisa Kudrow (Wonderland, Analyze This), and Jason Sudeikis (Colossal, Downsizing). It runs 102 minutes.

