14 musicians inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

Fourteen Buffalo musicians were inducted into this year's class.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 41st annual Buffalo Music Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the Seneca One Tower Wednesday night.

Fourteen Buffalo musicians were inducted into this year's class.

Among the inductees:

Sabu Adeyola - Buffalo-born titan of jazz bass who studied under Charles Mingus and went on to record and tour with the Ahmad Jamal Trio.

Chuck Anderson - Founder and owner of Imagine Event Center and Imagine Recording Studios.

Peggy Farrell - Buffalo jazz vocalist,

Wally Jedermann - A classically-trained pianist and jazz player.

Ben Luce Tribute to his Father, Dr. David Luce - A scientist and inventor who was also the President of Buffalo-based Moog Music, and created the first commercially-viable polyphonic synthesizer, the Polymoog.