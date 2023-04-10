14 musicians inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 41st annual Buffalo Music Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the Seneca One Tower Wednesday night.
Fourteen Buffalo musicians were inducted into this year's class.
Among the inductees:
Sabu Adeyola - Buffalo-born titan of jazz bass who studied under Charles Mingus and went on to record and tour with the Ahmad Jamal Trio.
Chuck Anderson - Founder and owner of Imagine Event Center and Imagine Recording Studios.
Peggy Farrell - Buffalo jazz vocalist,
Wally Jedermann - A classically-trained pianist and jazz player.
Ben Luce Tribute to his Father, Dr. David Luce - A scientist and inventor who was also the President of Buffalo-based Moog Music, and created the first commercially-viable polyphonic synthesizer, the Polymoog.
The Vibratos -One of Buffalo's original Rock 'n Roll groups, led by brothers Dick and Jack Terranova.