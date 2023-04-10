x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment News

14 musicians inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

Fourteen Buffalo musicians were inducted into this year's class.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 41st annual Buffalo Music Hall of Fame ceremony was held at the Seneca One Tower Wednesday night. 

Fourteen Buffalo musicians were inducted into this year's class. 

Among the inductees:

Sabu Adeyola - Buffalo-born titan of jazz bass who studied under Charles Mingus and went on to record and tour with the Ahmad Jamal Trio.

Chuck Anderson - Founder and owner of Imagine Event Center and Imagine Recording Studios. 

Peggy Farrell - Buffalo jazz vocalist, 

Wally Jedermann - A classically-trained pianist and jazz player.

Ben Luce Tribute to his Father, Dr. David Luce - A scientist and inventor who was also the President of Buffalo-based Moog Music, and created the first commercially-viable polyphonic synthesizer, the Polymoog.

The Vibratos -One of Buffalo's original Rock 'n Roll groups, led by brothers Dick and Jack Terranova. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out