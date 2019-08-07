COUDERSPORT, Pa. — All school districts in Pennsylvania now have the opportunity to participate in a new three-year pilot program to try out "flexible instruction days."

The law signed last week allows participating school districts to count school cancellations towards the mandatory 180 days of instruction, by delivering lesson plans to students at home.

While kids might be groaning at the thought, the goal is to prevent having to make up the days at the end of the school year.

Superintendent of Coudersport Area Schools Jackie Canter says it's impossible for her district to participate in the pilot program.

"We don't have access to the Wi-Fi to all of our students, nor do we have one-to-one devices for our students that we're able to access that Wi-Fi," Canter said." And then I have the teacher aspect that I need to take a look at. What will they be doing on those days? And do they have access to Wi-Fi?"

Canter said she's also concerned about the quality of the curriculum on those days.

"This might indeed work for other schools," said Canter. "I would be interested in learning from what they would be able to put in place and seeing if we would be to adapt it and match it for something that would be working here."

According to the law, school districts that want to participate must submit an application which shows the Pennsylvania Department of Education how the district plans to implement the flexible instruction days, how attendance will be recorded, and how they plan to accommodate students who might not have devices or the connectivity to access school systems.