TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you have old electronics you need to get rid of, there's a free recycling event happening today (June 30) at Tonawanda High School.

From 9 a.m. to noon, you can bring unwanted televisions, computers, printers, cell phones, and other electronics to be recycled. The event is free.

Air conditioners, broken cathode ray tube TVs, and alkaline batteries will not be accepted.

The high school is located at 600 Fletcher Street.

© 2018 WGRZ