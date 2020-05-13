BUFFALO, N.Y. — For seven straight weeks, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith has been sharing her passion for science in a new way and from the safety of her home. It's called "Experiments with Elyse," a weekly Facebook Live science experiment or activity that is aimed to help students continue to learn from home.

So far, Elyse has covered topics ranging from how clouds form, liquid density, severe weather safety and stargazing. Two of the videos also feature special guests, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer and the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS Buffalo Office Michael Fries.

Below is a list and links to her previous science experiments.

Warm vs Cold Air:

Shaving Cream Cloud:

Stargazing feat. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer:

Buffalo Weather Bingo Card:

Cloud in a Jar:

Liquid Density:

Severe Weather Safety featuring NWS Buffalo's Michael Fries:

Elyse plans on continuing her weekly science experiments and activities as she is working from home. New videos will be published Fridays at noon on her Facebook page. Future topics include hurricanes, wind, and a special storytime video about what it was like to live through a tornado.

