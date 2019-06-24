BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four students enrolled with Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus-BOCES are headed to Louisville, KY this week for a trip that could be a huge leap into their careers.

It’s all part of the National SkillsUSA competition, hosting the best students nationwide to compete against each other.

Senior Marshall Miller, has been studying criminal justice at the Ormsby Center in East Aurora. It’s a subject he couldn’t study as intently in a normal high school setting, but the BOCES program has prepared him for what will be a challenging series of interviews this week.

“When you come over here, they teach you what you want to learn,” said Miller, beaming about his time at the Ormsby Center.

Miller will be joined by fellow seniors Ryan Wilson, Erik Staebell, and Connor Lynden, each of whom will be competing in their own skills competitions and tests.

Wilson is a Technical Design specialist, whose natural love of computer-aided designing might transform into a scholarship, or a job, in the months ahead.

"I always liked making things, and in this room we have 3D printers, laser cutters, a CNC machine,” said Wilson, talking about how the Ormsby Center has helped him prepare for Louisville. “I don’t think the competition has really hit me yet, but I'm really excited for it."

Staebell will be making the trip with perhaps the most precious cargo among the group: for his Welding Sculpture competition, Staebell is bringing a sculpture made of melted and melded metals, reminiscent of his childhood on his family farm.

When most people think of melding, Staebell says they don’t always think of art like his display, and he’s just as excited to show off his sculpture as he is to see what others have made around the country.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to create something and go out and really show people what they're capable of, and its amazing to see the skill level of other students involved,” Staebell said.

Finally, Lynden will be competing other students who specialize in Automative Service Technology; his love of cars dates back to his younger years watching his uncle compete in drag-racing.

"He was the world champion a few years ago for his class,” smiled Lynden, who is planning to join the family pastime himself. “When I graduate from my normal high school, I'm planning on going to the University of Northwest Ohio. There they actually have drag racing teams as part of the school sports."

But none of these four young men feel like this week is actually going to be work: these are the subjects they’re excited to learn, and their time with Erie 2 BOCES has granted them the opportunities to do so.

“When you're in these fields, you want to have to do it for the rest of your life,” Lynden smiles. “It's not really a job for you, its a hobby almost. It's fun."

The National SkillsUSA competition will last from June 24-29.