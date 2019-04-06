BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven public-school administrators and teachers in Western New York were paid more than $200,000 last year, according to records obtained by Business First.

Topping the list is Martha Kavanaugh, a social-studies teacher who retired from the Hamburg Central School District after the district spent three years trying to dismiss her. Her settlement package inflated her final year's pay to $530,000.

These are the seven local educators with the highest gross pay in 2018, based on payroll records released by the New York State Teachers' Retirement System in response to a freedom-of-information request from Business First:

1. Martha Kavanaugh (Hamburg), $530,000

2. Eric Benson (Buffalo), $235,416

3. Scott Martzloff (Williamsville), $233,052

4. James Klubek (Gowanda), $232,811

5. Geoffrey Hicks (Clarence), $212,311

6. Matthew McGarrity (Orchard Park), $203,968

7. Roger Klatt (Barker), $203,573

You can see the full list on Buffalo Business First's website.

Three points should be noted:

• Statistics are confined to employees who participated in the New York State Teachers' Retirement System during the designated academic year.

• Employees are not listed with job titles. Some may have shifted from one district to another in the ensuing year, and others may have retired.

• This list is confined to cash compensation. It does not account for the cost of pensions, health insurance or other benefits, but it may include lump-sum payments for unused sick leave or vacation.