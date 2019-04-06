BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven public-school administrators and teachers in Western New York were paid more than $200,000 last year, according to records obtained by Business First.
Topping the list is Martha Kavanaugh, a social-studies teacher who retired from the Hamburg Central School District after the district spent three years trying to dismiss her. Her settlement package inflated her final year's pay to $530,000.
These are the seven local educators with the highest gross pay in 2018, based on payroll records released by the New York State Teachers' Retirement System in response to a freedom-of-information request from Business First:
1. Martha Kavanaugh (Hamburg), $530,000
2. Eric Benson (Buffalo), $235,416
3. Scott Martzloff (Williamsville), $233,052
4. James Klubek (Gowanda), $232,811
5. Geoffrey Hicks (Clarence), $212,311
6. Matthew McGarrity (Orchard Park), $203,968
7. Roger Klatt (Barker), $203,573
Three points should be noted:
• Statistics are confined to employees who participated in the New York State Teachers' Retirement System during the designated academic year.
• Employees are not listed with job titles. Some may have shifted from one district to another in the ensuing year, and others may have retired.
• This list is confined to cash compensation. It does not account for the cost of pensions, health insurance or other benefits, but it may include lump-sum payments for unused sick leave or vacation.