College students moving onto WNY campuses

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Many college students are heading back to class now.

Saturday was move-in day at SUNY Fredonia. There was lots of excitement, and some jitters, to go along with the luggage, totes, and even garbage bags as students moved un on campus.

A pro tip from one mom we spoke to: Use space bags, and don't feel like you have to pack everything.

"Last year we learned not to bring as much stuff," said Tina Lyght, who was helping her sophomore son move onto the Fredonia campus from Baltimore. "Last year we kind of overprepared for whatever the weather conditions might be, whatever he might be since he is so far from home. But this year we've actually condensed and packed a lot less."

New students moved in this past Thursday.