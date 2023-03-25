Willie Hutch Jones S.T.E.A.M. Fair returns to Burchfield Penney

This year the free science fair focused on the theme "All Things S.T.E.A.M." This was their largest science fair with 40 submissions. Judges picked winners based on their invention, experiment, and expression.

"They can walk out of this organization building here and just feel better about themselves," founder and CEO Willie Hutch Jones said. "And that's one of our big things, and people say, 'Team Hutch, why do you do it?' It's because we want to raise the intelligence on mankind. That's our whole goal lifting as we climb."