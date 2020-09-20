Williamsville superintendent to meet with student leaders Monday

A time has not been released but the district said it will provide a timeline for getting students back in the classroom for hybrid learning.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Acting Williamsville superintendent John McKenna has agreed to meet with student leaders again from all three high schools on Monday.

A time has not been released but the district said it will provide a timeline for getting students back in the classroom for hybrid learning.

This news comes after the district announced it was moving to an all-remote model for grades five through 12, until the new year.

McKenna will also meet with the Parent-Teacher Student Association on Wednesday.

Last Tuesday, on the first day of total remote learning for grades 5 through 12 in the Williamsville School District, there was another round of protest and outcry against the district decision last week to eliminate the hybrid plan until perhaps sometime in January.

Hundreds of students and some parents demonstrated their opposition outside the Williamsville School District headquarters on Casey Road. They criticized and questioned the roles of Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna, the school board, and Michelle Licht who is president of the Williamsville Teachers Association.

The controversy began on Labor Day weekend when the board decided to place Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff on administrative leave because of insufficient teacher staffing.