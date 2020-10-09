Williamsville school district to hold virtual meeting tonight

The school district will provide an update and answers that parents, students and staff have regarding the hybrid and fully remote online learning models.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Following the district's last-minute delayed start for fully remote students in grades 5-12 and the superintendent placed on a leave of absence by the school board, the Williamsville School District will hold a meeting tonight which is set to be about those topics.

The school district will provide an update and answers that parents, students and staff have regarding the hybrid and fully remote online learning models during the meeting which is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A link to that can be found here.