Dr. Darren Brown-Hall named new Williamsville schools superintendent

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville school district has a new superintendent.

The school board announced Thursday night that Dr. Darren Brown-Hall has been selected for the post. He is the current chief of staff for Buffalo Public Schools, a position he has held for the last six years.

He says he will work to bring the district together after a difficult school year with the COVID-19 pandemic and school board issues last fall, and that he is bringing the lessons learned from his time in Buffalo to his new role.

"I want people to know that I'm, number one, transparent; number two, responsive; and then number three, a hard worker," Dr. Brown-Hall said. "So I think all of those things will really propel me in this role as superintendent, and really assist myself and the relationship with the board to move the district ahead."

The district says it had eight candidates for the position, with one from Texas, one from downstate, and six from Western New York.

