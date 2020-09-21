Williamsville School District announces new relaunch plan, learning model and four new committees

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Following the drama that has plagued Williamsville Central Schools over reopening schools, the district has announced a new relaunch plan.
The district released a video late Monday morning with acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna stating the districts new relaunch plan, a new learning model and the implementation of four new committees.
The four new committees are:
- Reset, Relaunch, Return Committee
- Scheduling Committee
- Social/Emotional Well-Being Committee
- Creative Engagement Committee
McKenna says these committees have begun work immediately.
The Reset, Relaunch, Return committee is compiled of more than 40 people including teachers, principals, instructional specialists, support staff and the assistant superintendents.
The committee met with five districts from around Western New York, the Univeristy at Buffalo and Erie 1 BOCES to find the best possible instructional model to move forward with a new reopening plan.
To determine the best steps to take in their reopening process, the district made guiding principals, which include:
- Maintain same existing class schedule for students
- Every student will keep their existing teacher
- Students should continue to be able to maintain relations with other students in their class
- Ensure flexibility for staff
- Staff receive on going training and support
The new relaunch plan will be guided by the following guidelines set forth by the district:
- Students and teacher will follow normal schedule four days a week; current class schedules will remain the same and Wednesday's schedule will be modified
- A daily synchronous experience for all students in each class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and in homerooms on Wednesdays
- Hybrid in-person and hybrid remote learners are all part of the same class
- Learning model that engages all students who are learning in-person and remotely during the same class period (both synchronously and asynchronously)
- Teachers have the flexibilty to choose how to engage students within the essential element framework
- Self-contained district special needs classes will continue to report to school five days a week
- Wednesdays for teachers include a brief synchronous experience with students as well as asynchronous learning
The district also said that their implementation timeline for the new relaunch plan will be released by the end of the week in order for teacher preparation and staff readiness.