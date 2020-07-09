Williamsville School Board puts superintendent on administrative leave

In an emergency board meeting Monday afternoon, the Williamsville School Board voted to put Superintendent Dr. Scott G. Martzloff on administrative leave.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — In an emergency board meeting Monday afternoon, the Williamsville School Board voted to put Superintendent Dr. Scott G. Martzloff on administrative leave.

The vote was unanimous and is effective immediately.

This announcement comes after the school board held a special meeting Sunday regarding the superintendent's decision to have a delayed start for remote students in grades five through 12.

During Sunday's meeting, Superintendent Dr. Scott G. Martzloff would give neither an exact start date nor a rough estimate as to when remote learning will begin for students who opted for the 100 percent remote option.