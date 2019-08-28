WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — When school starts next week, a Williamsville father wonders where his son and daughter will attend.

Last May, Scott Daboin was told in a letter that the district was investigating whether his two children live in the school district.

Attorney Nicholas D'Angelo represents the children's father. Daboin said the letter stated the kids would be terminated from the district based on surveillance done by the district.

When asked why the district wanted to watch and follow him, Daboin said, "I don't have an answer for you."

His lawyer said "the results of that surveillance, according to the district, was that seven times they looked at the children getting on the bus, which was their only surveillance.The son allegedly went on the bus three times and the daughter not once."

Daboin said his mother would drive his daughter to school at Williamsville North.

The son gets busing services through the district to attend a special needs school.

Daboin was surprised when Williamsville officials told him to enroll in the Sweet Home School District.

"My client has a significant other who does reside in the Sweet Home School District, but my client does not live at that address," attorney D'Angelo said. "When you put children out on the street without a school district, and the school district you propose is the right one also rejects them, that's a problem."

Williamsville issued the following statement:

"The district confirms that the father has an appointment with the student services department Tuesday re. the registration of his children. Respectfully, we decline an interview on the matter."

The attorney is appealing the decision to the New York State Department of Education.

Daboin's daughter is already feeling the impact.

She is "entering 10th grade at Williamsville North and was going to try out for the cheerleading squad this year, and unfortunately, due to the district's actions, she can't try out," the lawyer said.

RELATED: Springville-Griffith Schools launching bus radar technology

RELATED: Pay raises approved for 26 members of Buffalo School Superintendent's cabinet

RELATED: Math scores drop slightly in Buffalo in New York tests