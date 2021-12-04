Williamsville Central Schools release plan to bring elementary students back to class beginning April 26

Due to the current high COVID-19 transmission rate in Erie County, plans to bring middle and high school students back to full time learning is delayed

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Williamsville Central School District updated their plan following updated guidance from the NYS Department of Health on allowing for increased capacity for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will begin to be implemented beginning Monday, April 26 when all elementary level students return to give days of in-person learning. The remote option of learning will remain available for students for the remaining school year.

For middle and high school students, they will have four days of in-person learning when conditions allow, with Wednesdays continuing to be synchronous remote for all students. Again, the remote option will also be available.

Because of the current 'high rate of transmission' in Erie County and NYS DOH guidelines, the middle and high schools will still need to maintain the six feet of social distancing and will not be able to return to full time in-person instruction.